Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.