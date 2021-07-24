Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $39.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

QBCRF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79. Quebecor has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

