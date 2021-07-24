Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of VSTM opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

