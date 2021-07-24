Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.79. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.