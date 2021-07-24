-$0.08 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tilray by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 4,730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

