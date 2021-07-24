MML Investors Services LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $92.86 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock worth $17,462,208. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

