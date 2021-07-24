Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.34.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -130.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

