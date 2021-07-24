Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

