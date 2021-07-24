UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 54,982 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agenus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Agenus by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

