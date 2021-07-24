UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after buying an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

