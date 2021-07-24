CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAI International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CAI International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CAI International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $970.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

