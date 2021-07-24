Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Aflac worth $58,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

