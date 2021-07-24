AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,377 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $55,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $91.48 and a one year high of $139.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

