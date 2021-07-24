Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

HYFM stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

