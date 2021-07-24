Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97. Tenable has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

