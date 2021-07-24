Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

