Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,430 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.78% of Redfin worth $53,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 150,146 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,452.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

