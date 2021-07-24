iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.38% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 479,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $57.35 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55.

