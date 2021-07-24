Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $215.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

