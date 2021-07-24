Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $17,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after purchasing an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.94.

FBHS stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

