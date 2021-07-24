Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

