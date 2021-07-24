MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

