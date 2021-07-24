MML Investors Services LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,790 shares of company stock valued at $42,738,773. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.45. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

