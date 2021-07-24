Wedbush Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $158.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $171.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $129.33 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

