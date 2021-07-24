Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.