Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,624 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,168,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $52,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $144,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.