Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,169 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $203.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.