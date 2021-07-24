Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

