SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $107,000 in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

