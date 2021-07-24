TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.07. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

