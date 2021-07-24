Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $12.60. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 132,060 shares traded.

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after buying an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.