Soleil Boughton Sells 3,829 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $30,919.68.

HIMS stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.