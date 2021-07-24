AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

NYSE AZZ opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

