Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $465.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.00. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.