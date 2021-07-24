Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ALTG opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

