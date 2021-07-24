Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 22.3% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Avangrid by 216.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

