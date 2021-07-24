Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

KELTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

KELTF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

