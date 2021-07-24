Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $54.39

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $55.98. Vericel shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

