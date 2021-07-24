Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 16,200 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 218.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,245,000 after purchasing an additional 741,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,032 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 122,629 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17.

