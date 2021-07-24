Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.