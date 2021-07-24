United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

