Barclays PLC Invests $243,000 in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASA opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $25.45.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

