Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Genesco worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

