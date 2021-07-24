Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,643 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $25,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $12.94 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.