Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.