Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $26.06 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.48% of Owl Rock Capital worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after purchasing an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,838,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 365,692 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,371,300 shares of company stock worth $19,912,432 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

