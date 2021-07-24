MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,127.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,151.90. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.