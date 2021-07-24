Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 73,925 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,783 shares of company stock worth $4,472,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

