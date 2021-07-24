Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $978,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.51. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

