Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 17,571 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.32 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

